Zifam Pinnacle develops products with strong scientific evidence of efficacy and uses the utmost safety standards in all of its creations to help create a more traditional and natural approach to healthy living. At the ECRM Trade Show, the company will have the chance to display its products and provide more information about its mission, all while being able to browse around and see what other major innovations are being developed in the health product world as well.

“These types of trade shows are crucial to achieving success in our field, and we cannot wait to attend the event in Hilton Head,” said Adam Mortley, General Marketing Manager of Zifam Pinnacle. “We are especially excited to have the opportunity to talk with actual people who would be interested in using our products, helping them to solve many of the health and wellness issues that plague them every day.”

Zifam products cover more than 80 brands across various therapeutic segments manufactured in Australia, India and Asia. As a result, the company serves a very large and varied customer base. Despite casting such a broad net, however, the company is able to tailor each individual product to improve certain elements of a person’s health to help them enjoy a longer, healthier life.

One of its latest products to achieve success in Australia, for example, is called “Naturally Better.” Naturally Better is a natural sweetener with no artificial additives, chemicals or flavors. Instead, each spoonful (featuring just 1.2 calories) contains a great deal of sweetness and no strange aftertaste, making it a wonderful healthy alternative to aspartame, sugar and sucralose for your coffee and tea.

“Zifam has something for everyone, and we hope to give the ECRM conference attendees a little sample of just how much we have to offer,” said Mortley. “We can’t wait to get to South Carolina and begin the event!”