BKV donates iMacs to 48in48.org We love what 48in48 stands for and knew that they could use some more computers at the events.

Atlanta-based advertising agency BKV has played a vital role in 48in48.org’s last three “hackathon”-style events. The agency has helped plan, prepare, create and teach at 48in48 events in both Atlanta and New York City. The 48in48 organization was founded by Jeff Hilmire, CEO of Dragon Army, and Adam Walker, CEO of Sideways8, as an effort to give back to the local nonprofit community. The annual web development event takes place over a span of 48 hours and utilizes volunteer design, copy, project management and marketing professionals to create 48 custom WordPress sites for 48 local nonprofits, completely free of charge.

BKV is a 35-year-old direct and digital agency whose clients fall in a variety of industries, including nonprofit. Given their familiarity with the annual nonprofit holiday Giving Tuesday, BKV honored the December date by donating six gently used iMacs to the 48in48 team.

“We love what 48in48 stands for and knew that they could use some more computers at the events,” says Virginia Doty, BKV Director of Marketing and Nonprofit Accounts. “When it was time to rotate these Macs out of the creative department, 48in48 seemed like a great home for them,”

The monetary contribution of the six machines totals well over $1,800.

“BKV has shown their support in numerous ways since our founding in 2015,” explains Carole Williams, Executive Director of 48in48. ”We are continually shocked by their generosity and look forward to using these iMacs at our future events to create beautiful sites for our local nonprofit community.”

BKV has a long history of working with some of the world’s most beloved nonprofits including March of Dimes, American Red Cross, Wounded Warrior Project and Greenpeace. The agency continually gives back to the community through various fundraising events, including blood drives, toy drives, fundraising walks and other charity events.

If you are interested in volunteering for future 48in48 events, please visit 48in48.org

About BKV

BKV is an Atlanta-based full-service direct and digital advertising agency specializing in using data-driven strategies that make brands work harder. BKV’s client portfolio includes local, national and global brands. The agency provides digital and traditional media services, as well as creative, web development, email marketing, CRM, SEO, social media, digital PR, direct mail, DRTV, database management, analytics and data modeling. For more information, visit http://www.bkv.com. BKV is a part of unified.agency, which has offices in Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Princeton, NJ.

About 48in48

48in48 is a nonprofit built by a team of passionate individuals all working to provide creative services to nonprofits. The event was piloted in Atlanta in 2015 and has extended to New York in 2016. Current sponsors include: Dragon Army, Sideways8, 352 Inc., Arby’s, BKV, Choose ATL, Delta, DigitasLBi, Friendly Human, General Assembly, Google fiber, Hypepotamus, Mailchimp, Moxie, Npressive, LexisNexis and more. With the help of designers, developers, creatives and sponsors, 48 custom websites will be built for 48 nonprofits in 48 hours. For more information on 48in48, to volunteer or sponsor the event, visit http://48in48.org/.