CoMed Health Will Attend Upcoming ECRM Trade Show

The various brands owned by CoMed Health have achieved international recognition for a number of reasons, including their outstanding homeopathic medicines and nutritional supplements. At this upcoming trade show, CoMed Health representatives will have a chance to sit down with some of the most important buyers in the nutritional products industry and expand their brand’s footprint.

“We are thrilled to have the chance to attend this trade show in South Carolina,” said Greg Martin, head of marketing and sales for CoMed. “The meetings we will have with these buyers, as well as the chance to be surrounded by some of the top minds in the health products industry, is a tremendous opportunity for our company. We hope these meetings will be fruitful and allow us to continue to expand our capabilities as a company.”

CoMed owns three popular health product brands: Natura Laboratories, Bioter Health and Brain Child. Natura Laboratories has been manufacturing and distributing homeopathic medicines in South Africa since the 1960s, and prides itself on creating natural products with integrity. Bioter Health was founded in 2002 and creates high-quality nutritional supplements to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Brain Child is a range of unique children’s supplements that fuel children’s memory, learning and good behavior.

At ECRM events, retail buyers visit suppliers in private meeting spaces to discuss product launches, marketing strategies and other initiatives.

“There are many benefits that will come out of attending this trade show, so we can’t wait to get to South Carolina and get to work,” said Martin.