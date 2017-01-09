CSG appreciates the opportunity to be a part of this discussion as we all work together to develop solutions to the issues currently facing our industry.

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced Shannon Barnes will be speaking at the Transportation Research Board (TRB) 96th Annual Meeting held January 9–12 in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Barnes, a Principal in CSG’s Program Modernization Practice, will be leading the session Connected and Autonomous Vehicles: What Transportation Organizations Need to Know, focused on preparing for a shift to autonomous vehicles. Ms. Barnes is an active member of TRB and currently serves as chair of the Information Systems and Technology Committee.

“The TRB Annual Meeting brings together thousands of transportation professionals from around the world to share insights on program policy, administration, ongoing research efforts, and best practices,” says Patti Garofalo, Director of CSG’s Program Modernization Practice. “CSG appreciates the opportunity to be a part of this discussion as we all work together to develop solutions to the issues currently facing our industry.”

CSG Government Solutions continues to increase its presence across the United States. The company deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 43 state governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.

