Planet Technologies, Seventeen Time Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner and the leading Microsoft services company for government, is pleased to announce Ron Joslin has joined our team as Director, Strategic Initiatives Group for federal.

Prior to joining Planet, Ron worked at Microsoft Corporation for eight years before moving on to work in government contracting. His roles at Microsoft included Chief Technical Architect within their National Security Group supporting federal government clients. Ron has unique experience working across Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian sectors combined with several years in the manufacturing industry, where he capitalized on LEAN/TBS improvement projects. Ron served eight years in the U.S. Army with a Special Ops and Intelligence background.

“Throughout the course of my career, I have seen the benefit of having technology solutions combined with an organizations ability to drive adoption – these are consistently the key differentiators for mission success. Planet is at the forefront of the industry in providing ground breaking solutions using cloud based technologies and Agile methodologies.” states Ron Joslin, Director, Strategic Initiatives Group.

Adds Chris “Rocky” Campione, Planet’s Vice President for Federal, “Planet continues to provide innovative solutions to the federal government and our partnership with Microsoft is rock solid. Ron’s experience and background with Microsoft enables us to expand our footprint in delivering the best Microsoft services and support available to the US government.”

About Planet Technologies

Planet Technologies, the leading Microsoft services and cloud solutions partner, provides integration and customization of Microsoft technologies and data center solutions for clients demanding the very best consultants in the industry. Planet has been awarded Microsoft Federal Partner of the Year an unprecedented six times, Microsoft State and Local Partner of the Year six times, and is the Microsoft Windows Partner of the Year award winner five consecutive years. Visit us at http://www.go-planet.com.