Joseph Federico, NJ MET Director, announced the laboratory’s renewal of their membership in the Electronic Discharge Association for 2017.

“We continue to observe and practice strict ESD protocols per DOD-STD-1686, DOD-HDBK-263 and ANSI ESD 20.20 2007 when handling packages and components. We were proud to receive our ANSI/ESD S20.20 2007 recertification last June,” said Joseph Federico.

For nearly 40 years, NJ MET Inc. has been a pioneer in the Commercial, Military, Aerospace, Space Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing worldwide quality electronic component procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products.

In June 2012, NJ MET Inc. was assessed and registered by National Quality Assurance, USA in accordance with the provisions of ANSI/ESD S20.20-2007 and was recertified in June 2015.

Founded in 1982, the ESD Association is a professional voluntary association dedicated to advancing the theory and practice of electrostatic discharge (ESD) avoidance. From fewer then 100 members, the association has grown to more than 2,000 members throughout the world. The association is chartered to expand ESD awareness through standards development, educational programs, local chapters, publications, tutorials, certification and symposia.

For more information on NJ MET, Inc’s ESD handling practices as well as their electronic testing capabilities, please call Joseph Federico at NJ MET, Inc. at (973) 546-5393. Visit the NJ MET Inc. website at http://www.njmet.biz.

For more information about the Electrostatic Discharge Association, visit their website at http://www.esda.org