In the USA alone, hundreds of food and grocery delivery services like UberEATS, Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Instacart, Doorstep Delivery etc. are competing to be the dominant player. If you add to that individual restaurants or groceries offering their own delivery service, consumer options are now overwhelming. In their goal to become the dominant player, delivery services are grappling with fierce competition, thin margins and operating challenges.

Food sector is not a winner takes all paradigm. Consumers need an effective tool to compare food and delivery services that fit their specific needs. With so many options, each with their own pricing and ordering procedures, customers need an aggregator platform to discover, compare, and save on delivery services.

Remember trying to make flight reservations before the days of travel aggregator like Kayak? Travelers had to make reservations directly through airline websites or travel agents, often spending an inordinate amount of time browsing at different websites or paying far too much in the process. That’s the state of the food delivery industry today.

Until now, there was no easy way to compare food and delivery services. You had to check site after site and enter your information repeatedly to find delivery prices and delivery times. Consumers were stuck doing all the work to save money. Now, all that has changed. Happily, we have a delivery service aggregator solution from MunchEm now.

Our analysis convinced us that most consumers are repeatedly overpaying for food and delivery. We recommend consumers should order from a delivery service website/app only after comparing costs and delivery fees on MunchEm Website or App.

Merchants will save money by using MunchEm aggregator software and tools to select third party delivery services. They can also redeploy their own staff to deliver during down time. This will enable Merchants to avoid paying huge commissions to delivery service companies. Now merchants are in full control to utilize third party delivery services on-demand.

Local delivery services can also enable their operations with MunchEm. Its software enables local delivery services to compete with larger players with features that can reduce cost and increase efficiency.

Founded in 2013, MunchEm invested extensively on research and development in the last three years. MunchEm gives consumers and merchants the ability to compare delivery services, rate drivers, and track drivers in real-time. Currently

