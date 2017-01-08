Intaver Institute Inc. Announces New US Headquarters

Intaver Institute Inc. today announced that they have established a new headquarters located in Naples, Florida, USA. The new US location will provide Intaver Institute Inc. a platform to better reach and service both new and existing customers of our project risk management and risk analysis software suite RiskyProject.

“Our new location in the US will allow us to provide better service for our US customer base by expanding our software development and customer support operations to include both the Calgary and Naples locations,” said Michael Weiner, President and General Manager of Naples, Florida headquarter of Intaver Institute Inc. "Our new headquarters will be tightly aligned with the needs of key stakeholders and showcase our strategic growth initiatives in the area of project risk management and risk analysis software."

About Intaver Institute

Intaver Institute Inc. is a leading innovator in the field of project risk management software and project risk analysis. We provide our clients with unique, powerful and cost-effective software solutions for schedule risk analysis, cost-risk analysis and project risk management. Our flagship product is RiskyProject, a superior software platform which provides project risk management, as well as integrated Monte Carlo cost and schedule risk analysis. Hundreds of organizations from a broad range of industries around the world use RiskyProject software for risk management and risk analysis. Among Intaver's clients are NASA, USDA, US Department of Energy, Lockheed Martin, Canadian Department of National Defense, Siemens, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Hewlett Packard, Mosaic, Electronic Arts, Los Alamos National Laboratory, SAS, Westinghouse, Rockwell, and many others. Founded in 2002, Intaver Institute Inc. is a privately-held company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and Naples, Florida, USA