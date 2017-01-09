World’s First Civilian Jetpack Pilot Selected for Training

Pilot & CEO David Mayman prepares for take-off What does it feel like to fly a jetpack? It is an amazing feeling of freedom and excitement! - David Mayman, CEO & Test Pilot

Jetpack Aviation, the company which created the only true personal jetpack, has selected the winner of their equity crowdfunding Jetpack Pilot contest. Mischa Pollack, the popular hi-tech video blogger will go down in the record books as the world’s first civilian to buckle into a self-contained twin-turbine jetpack, hit the throttle, and soar into the sky.

Company CEO and Test Pilot David Mayman announced the winner in a three minute video featuring some of the most thrilling clips from their recent Jetpack World Tour including a breath taking flight around the Statue of Liberty.

Said Mayman, “Jetpacks are the ultimate statement of personal freedom. We see a future where they are available to everyone, so we launched a crowdfunding campaign to let regular folks be a part of aviation future”.

Mischa Pollack, a self described aviation fanatic, is no stranger to jetpacks. He has wanted to fly one for as long has he can remember. He even made a video of the company's most recent flight in Long Beach, CA. “It is a dream come true”, said Pollack upon learning he was the contest winner. “Not only is this one of the most amazing inventions I have ever seen, but to be the first ‘regular guy’ pilot blows my mind. I am (almost) speechless.”

Pollack will receive jetpack flight lessons at the company’s training facility in southern California.

JetPack Aviation is a leader in the development of personal VTOL (vertical take off and landing) transportation and is currently working on vehicles for commuters, first responders, and search/rescue applications.

To learn more about JetPack Aviation's equity crowd funding program please visit our StartEngine campaign page.