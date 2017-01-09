Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) is proud to announce the release of MegaCryption IDMS, a brand-new encryption utility built specifically for protecting sensitive CA-IDMS data (Computer Associate’s Integrated Database Management System). MegaCryption IDMS, a comprehensive and cost-effective solution, provides robust yet flexible options for encrypting at both the record and element level, including encrypting IDMS Non-SQL data in either Data Mode or Record Mode. The variety of encryption options accommodates granular encryption of the data tailored to customer requirements.

MegaCryption IDMS utilizes AES, AES 2, and TRIPLE DES, three of the most secure non-proprietary and well-known algorithms commercially available. The security offered by MegaCryption IDMS’s cryptographic processes aids in compliancy with government mandates, including but not limited to FERPA, EU GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and SOX. Additionally, the AES operations within MegaCryption IDMS use FIPS-197 validated cryptographic modules, ensuring your organization and its data are protected and compliant.

Encryption and decryption is transparent to end users and typically requires no change to customer applications. MegaCryption IDMS key management options enable the separation of duties between security administrators and CA-IDMS Database Administrators, simplifying the steps needed to identify and protect data.

MegaCryption IDMS is available for individual purchase or as part of the MegaCryption product family. The MegaCryption product family is comprised of MegaCryption z/OS, MegaCryption DB2, MegaCryption IDMS, and MegaCryption PC/IX for cryptography of z/OS, DB2, CA-IDMS, Windows, UNIX, and LINUX data.

The ASPG MegaCryption product family components may be deployed separately or together for customers needing to protect data across the enterprise. In addition to cryptography and cross-platform interoperability features, the MegaCryption product family offers data compression, key management, data formatting, SMF recording, and much more.

Interested parties may read more about MegaCryption IDMS and the MegaCryption product family on the ASPG website. Free trials of the software are also available by visiting aspg.com/request-a-trial/.

About Advanced Software Products Group

ASPG is an industry-leading software development company with IBM partnerships and Microsoft certifications, and for 30 years has been producing award-winning software for data center and zSystem environments, specializing in data security, storage administration, and systems productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the GLOBAL 1000 data centers.

