Harold Clarke, president of Luxury Big Island by Harold Clarke, was named one of the top five realtors in Hawaii, as seen in Hawaii Business’ 2016 Black Book.

Harold Clarke, Hawaii’s foremost expert on luxury property and president of top real estate brokerage Luxury Big Island, has been included in Hawaii Business Magazine’s 20th Annual Black Book, a valuable resource for local businesses. Earlier in the year, Harold was recognized as being one of the top five realtors in Hawaii, which is the eighth time that he has appeared on the Top 100 Realtors list.

Harold eclipsed $83 million in total sales over 24 transactions of premium homes in Hawaii in 2015, the time period examined for the 2016 list. Harold saw continued success throughout the calendar year, closing $25.7 million in the last two months of 2016 alone. Key recent transactions include the highest non-oceanfront sale at the Mauna Kea Resort this year ($5.650 million) and the $9.750 million sale of a home at the luxury Four Seasons Hualalai Resort.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition once again, and to be featured in Hawaii Magazine’s Black Book. I feel it is a testament to the power of hard work and the importance of client satisfaction,” says Harold. “At Luxury Big Island, we take great pride in putting clients first and foremost, helping them buy and sell in the Hawaiian premium homes market. Our brokerage saw great success last year, and I look forward to carrying over that success into 2017.”

Every January, Honolulu-based accounting firm Spire Hawaii LLP compiles the Top 100 Realtors list based on Hawaii real estate transactions from throughout the year. Realtors are ranked by total sales, using data from the Honolulu Board of Realtors, the Realtors Association of Maui and Hawaii Information Service, which collects the numbers for real estate boards on Hawaii Island and Kauai.

Recognized as one of the premier Hawaii real estate brokers, Harold has also been featured in Hawaii Business Magazine’s “Who’s Who in Hawaii Real Estate” every year since 2010.

About Luxury Big Island

