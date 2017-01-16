Stress Free Tips to Divorce After the Holidays

Many couples who are on a path towards divorce choose to postpone it until after the holidays, making January a high rate divorce month. This has been a growing trend over the years and according to a December 8, 2016 post by the Chicago Tribune entitled, “After the Holidays Divorce Day Looms,” divorce filings jump by nearly one-third in January.

Going through the holidays knowing that divorce is on the horizon can make for stressful family time but the stress does not have to extend into the divorce proceedings, says Friedman & Friedman, Attorneys At Law Founding Partner Sari Friedman.

“A stress-free divorce is not the result of when people choose to divorce but how,” says Friedman. “When people can resolve their dispute amicably and quickly it is less stressful. Unfortunately, that is not always possible as people have different viewpoints of what a resolution looks like and not everyone is equally as motivated to get to the end of the process. That said, having an attorney you are comfortable with and who you feel confidence in can go along way to relieving stress.”

Each divorce is unique and should not take a “cookie cutter” approach, Friedman notes, “Again, it is important to consult an attorney as to your individual situation,” she says.

Whether to wait until after the holidays then go forward with the divorce is a personal decision and depends on circumstances. “I can assure you it is never ‘the right time,’" Friedman explains. “There can always be a reason to put it off. It is never easy to tell your spouse or children you want a divorce.”

However, couples who wait for that post-holiday divorce should consider some factors, Friedman says. “I suggest consulting with an attorney to consider if there are any legal consequences to doing so,” she said. “For example, delaying the commencement continues the accumulation of marital assets and if you are expecting a large bonus perhaps you do not want to wait but if it is your spouse expecting it perhaps you do want to wait.”

