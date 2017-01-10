B4N Carrier Ethernet Transport by Brain4Net allows Carriers to effectively adopt to fast-growing end users demand for various, standardized, highly reliable, scalable, carrier-grade Ethernet services that support quality of service. The solution enables Carriers to gradually modernize metro-networks while saving all the necessary functionality for stable operation of B2B and B2C client services.

B4N Carrier Ethernet Transport provides and goes beyond the following functionality:



Full set of MEF defined Carrier Ethernet services – E-Line, E-Tree, E-LAN, E-Access. The solution allows to fully automate CE services provisioning and turn-up service instances in minutes instead of weeks;

Transport for Multicast traffic;

Centralized traffic engineering;

Fault-tolerance. The solution protects links, switches, SDN-controllers and other system components form outages to ensure service availability.

Transparent integration with Carrier DC infrastructure and ability to enhance solution functionality with virtualized network functions in telco DC

Integration with IP/MPLS services, static and dynamic IP-routing in SDN domain.

Embedded infrastructure and service monitoring that allows to avoid additional expenses on additional monitoring systems acquisition and integration.

B4N Carrier Ethernet Transport contains B4N Service Platform components and bare-metal equipment by Brain4Net technology partners. The solution also allows using x86 based switches by implementing multi-platform OpenFlow agent B4N Switch OS. Solution is compatible with switches based on Broadcom StrataXGS and Helix4, EZchip NPU 4/5 chipsets as well as x86-based devices embedded with Intel network cards with DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) support.

B4N Carrier Ethernet Transport allows Carriers to improve the following:



Reduce operational expenses through automated granting and management services processes, as well as automated network infrastructure configuration

Dramatically streamline new functionality implementation through update of orchestration software without replacement of equipment

Rapidly implement new services and build unified network for broad range of services

Move to converged infrastructure and separate hardware and software lifecycle

Enhance loyalty and client satisfaction level through rapidity and flexibility of services parameters changing.

The solution was successfully tested in PoCs with Tier1 carriers, showcased at SDN & OpenFlow World Congress 2016 and MEF’2016. Also B4N Carrier Ethernet Transport demonstrated an impressive performance at ONF AppFest 2016.

“B4N Carrier Ethernet Transport is our flagship solution that generates a great interest by carriers, analysts and technology community”, - said Oleg Schapov, CEO and Founder of Brain4Net. - “The solution enables step-by-step metro-network modernization in most cost effective manner, while retaining existent network functionality. B4N Carrier Ethernet Transport provides dramatic improvement in network manageability and flexibility as well as significant hardware and support costs reduction. Moreover, the solution might be extended for various advanced use-cases, including mobile backhaul adapted to 5G networks, intelligent transport for L2VPN/L3VPN services, seamless network fabric between metro-network and DC, etc.”

Brain4Net actively works with technology partners to extend B4N Service Platform compatible equipment list.