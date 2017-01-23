PicoWay Resolve We purchased the PicoWay laser because we believe it to be the best cutting-edge technology for tattoo removal, spot removal and skin rejuvenation out there today.

Dr. Susan B. Fox announces the addition of the PicoWay® Tattoo Removal and Resolve Treatments to her Hollywood, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL practices’ current list of treatment offerings.

PicoWay, Syneron Candela’s proprietary laser technology, utilizes unique picosecond laser technology to deliver fast, comfortable treatments - more than any other traditional laser tattoo removal or solution available.* In addition, PicoWay’s new Resolve treatment capability now removes pigmentation, age spots and other skin irregularities. It takes care of the minor imperfections and restores your skin to its youthfulness in just a few short sessions—with better clearance and no downtime!

“We purchased the PicoWay laser because we believe it to be the best cutting-edge technology for tattoo removal, spot removal and skin rejuvenation out there today. It removes tattoos of all colors and treats skin discolorations better, faster and with less pain than other lasers. We are proud to be one of only a handful of practices offering this technology in South Florida and only the second to have it in Broward County,” states Dr. Susan B. Fox.

About Fox Vein and Laser Experts and Susan B. Fox:

Dr. Susan B. Fox trained at the Cleveland Clinic. She is specialty trained in Vascular Medicine and has been on the cutting edge of vein and laser treatments for almost 20 years. She has lectured extensively on vein and laser techniques for decades. Dr. Fox has been on the teaching staff of various hospitals and training programs and is a leading expert in Vein and Laser Therapies. She is the owner of Fox Vein and Laser Experts.

Fox Vein and Laser Experts – 2 locations:

2699 Stirling Road Suite 301-302A

Hollywood, Florida 33312

603 N Flamingo Rd Suite 365

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

About Syneron Candela:

Syneron Candela is a leading global aesthetic device company with a comprehensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications including body contouring, hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. The Company has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products including UltraShape Power, VelaShape, CO2RE, CO2RE Intima, GentleLase, VBeam Perfecta, PicoWay, Profound and elos Plus. The company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in North America, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, UK, Australia, China, Japan, and Hong Kong and distributors worldwide.

