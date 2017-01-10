USHIO HPS 1000W Single Ended The improved HPS 1000W SE lamp boosts the PAR output up to 2100 micromol/s, an increase of 15% over the standard high performance lamp.

Ushio America is proud to introduce to its HiLux Gro professional horticulture lamp line, new and Improved version of HPS 1000W SE (single ended) type. The improved lamp boosts the PAR output up to 2100 micromol/s, an increase of 15% over the standard high performance lamp. That means for growers increased yields and profits from the same SE fixtures.

The new and improved lamp, made in Germany, holds the highest industry quality ISO 9001 standards with best in its class reliability over lifetime. Growers have now great option to boost its yields without additional cost and no need for upgrade to more expensive DE (double ended) fixtures.

For more information about the USHIO HiLux Gro lamp series, please visit http://www.ushio.com.

