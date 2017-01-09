The Path to Purchase Institute (p2pi.org) announced its call for speakers for the 2017 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX), the world’s largest gathering of shopper and retail marketing professionals. P2PX takes place September 26-28 in Rosemont (Chicago), IL at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

P2PX is the educational solution center for brand manufacturers, retail marketers and agency professionals who manage, implement and support path-to-purchase strategies. The event attracts 3,000+ attendees who are interested in solutions for e-commerce, digital shopper marketing, brand and retailer collaboration, omnichannel strategies, shopper insights, mobile marketing and measurement/ROI.

Speaker proposals are being accepted at path2purchaseexpo.com/call-for-speakers.

2016 P2PX speakers represented brands and retailers such as Ace Hardware, Albertsons, Bayer, Campbell’s Soup, Coca-Cola, CVS, Heineken USA, Kellogg’s, Mars Chocolate and Pep Boys.

Sample themes that appeal to the P2PX audience include:



The Future of Retail

Navigating the Path to Purchase

Shopper Marketing Insights

Retail Activation

Shopper Marketing Best Practices

Collaboration and Partnership

Digitally Integrated Solutions

Leveraging Mobile and Social

Measurement and ROI

P-O-P and In-Store

Personalization and Integration

E-Commerce

For more information or to submit a proposal, visit path2purchaseexpo.com/call-for-speakers or contact Ronit Lawlor at 773-992-4415 or RLawlor(at)p2pi(dot)org.

