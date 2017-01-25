A Wells Fargo survey of small business owners taken shortly after the election showed that over 46% felt the operating environment for their companies would improve next year; that compares to 30% two years ago after the midterm congressional elections. Over 50% of owners said that the incoming administration and congress would make their companies “better off,” according to the survey. (https://wellsfargoworks.com/small-business-optimism-at-highest-point-in-eight-years)

Showing an increased confidence in the Trump economy, Discount Retail Store Services reports that in December alone, over 1,700 new prospective store owners contacted the company, and over 100 to date have contracted with the company to begin store development.

Kurt Steckel, CEO of Bison Analytics, reports that inquiries from prospective small business clients looking to expand has nearly doubled since the election. “The election does give me more optimism than I would have had otherwise,” said Steckel as reported by the Associated Press’ Joyce Rosenberg.

James Wichert, CEO of Discount Retail Store Services, believes that the President Elect’s choice of Andy Puzder to head up the Labor Department bodes well for small business, both existing and startups. “Puzder has lived and worked in the business world and understands what makes businesses and the economy work,” said Wichert. “His real world experience will be invaluable in his role as Labor Secretary, and in our shared goal of job creation and economic expansion.”

Wichert’s opinion is echoed by James Hammerschmidt, a labor and business lawyer with the Paley Rothman Law Firm in Bethesda, Maryland. Said Hammerschmidt: “The decision to appoint Puzder as labor secretary is a big indication that there’s going to be a significant rollback”…of the current administration’s initiatives. Wichert believes that this reset will result in growing small business confidence, job creation, and rapid expansion under the upcoming Trump economy.

John Lafronz, General Manager of Dollar Store Services, pointed out in a recent interview that “…small businesses, such as Dollar Stores, represent 54% of all US retail sales, and provide over 55% of all jobs nationwide.”

Wichert is confident that small business startups will grow in advance of the Trump economy, as entrepreneurs seek to get into business now; Discount Retail Store Services is already seeing this happen. Wichert encourages all interested in becoming business owners to get started today, as lending, rental rates and locations are most favorable.

About Discount Retail Store Services

Discount Retail Store Services offers a 100% turnkey solution to assist people in opening their own businesses. They have opened close to 4000 independent retail stores in 8 different countries since 1993. The store concepts they specialize in are: dollar stores, party stores, mailbox & business center stores, clothing stores, teen stores and frozen yogurt shops.