CareSync Expands Executive Leadership Team

CareSync expands executive team with key new hires. Each of these individuals brings a level of thought leadership, healthcare advocacy, and industry-related experience that will be invaluable in ensuring growth in the care coordination space.

CareSync, the leading provider of software and services for chronic disease management under Medicare, today announced the executive appointments of Joy Powell, CPA, CMA, as Chief Operating Officer, Mike Hofmeister as Senior Vice President of Sales, Allison Guley, JD, as General Counsel, and Amy Gleason, RN, as Chief of Staff.

“Each of these individuals brings a level of thought leadership, healthcare advocacy, and industry-related experience that will be invaluable in maintaining the company’s leadership position and ensuring its continued growth in the care coordination space,” said Travis Bond, Chief Executive Officer and founder of CareSync. In their respective roles:

Powell brings more than 25 years of progressive leadership experience to her role as Chief Operating Officer. She spent the past eight years with Healthways, the largest independent global provider of well-being solutions, including serving as Chief Operating Officer, Network Solutions. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Memphis and is a Certified Public Accountant, Tennessee, and Certified Management Accountant. At CareSync, Powell will help expand the company’s overall strategic directives and guide the company and its customers through the financial transformations the shift to value-based care and MACRA regulations require.

Hofmeister has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare information technology and services industry. Before joining CareSync, he was a member of sales management for Allscripts and previously Cerner, most recently focusing on solutions for value-based care as well as nationwide product coverage and channel partner programs. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of Kansas. In his role at CareSync, Hofmeister will lead the company’s national expansion into the mid- and enterprise markets. His efforts will enhance the way providers leverage CareSync’s solutions to practically achieve the clinical and financial goals of value-based care.

Prior to joining CareSync in the fall, Guley was Associate Senior Counsel at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. She earned her Juris Doctor from the Carey School of Law, University of Maryland. Guley serves as CareSync’s primary in-house counsel, providing guidance in contractual matters and the areas of HIPAA privacy and security, risk management, and more.

Gleason has transitioned from her previous role as CareSync’s COO to her new role as Chief of Staff. The move supports CareSync’s tremendous growth, which has led to an increase in the number of employees and departments to manage, as well as clients and members to serve. This has created demand for a Chief of Staff who can deliver strategic guidance and help increase efficiencies across multiple functional areas. “With her breadth of knowledge and experience as a member of the founding team at CareSync, Gleason was the optimal choice and will play an integral role in shaping the CareSync experience for both internal and external audiences,” said Bond.

