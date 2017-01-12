FileTrack Rebrands to Embershot as Company Expands User Base

FileTrack Inc, a file distribution platform, has announced that it will be rebranding Embershot. The name change represents the company’s expansion beyond its corporate origins into the brand and individual user spaces.

“An ember can either turn to ash or grow into a roaring fire,” said CEO Eric Hayes, elaborating on the inspiration behind the new name. “We’re giving our users that same opportunity when it comes to sharing their content. Whether developing a blockbuster movie or sending family photos. Whether sharing something with one person or a legion of fans. Embershot keeps the process simple and controlled.”

Beyond cosmetic changes, new features have been added to the app that make uploading and sharing content easier, including the ability to use the device’s camera and access its photos and videos. Users also now have the ability to manage their list of users who have access to their files as well as the file's history right in the app.

Emails will soon be transitioned from support(at)filetrack(dot)com to support(at)embershot(dot)com. Users logging in at http://www.filetrack.com will be redirected to http://www.embershot.com. Despite this move, all filetrack.com emails/web addresses will continue to work. Users will still be able to search for FileTrack in the App Store to find the app. The company will rapidly transition the rest of the brand to Embershot.

About Embershot: In 2011, Industry leader Cast It Systems collaborated with a major studio to develop a secure system for managing and distributing scripts and production documents. After creating this ground-breaking system and seeing the potential for controlled content sharing in other industries, Cast It created FileTrack as a stand alone company. Now, with its expansion to a wider user-base and rebranding as Embershot, the company is positioned to become the premiere controlled content services for businesses, brands, and individuals.

For more info about Embershot go to https://embershot.com/index.html.