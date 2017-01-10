Our first filing of PBJ went very well. When I run the report, the NOVAtime system shows the errors in the report so that I can correct them before they're submitted to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a leading provider of Workforce Management solutions for enterprise organizations, supports implementation of Payroll-Based Journal (PBJ) reporting for Ozanam Hall. Ozanam Hall located in Bayside, New York has filed their Payroll-Based Journal reporting to comply with the new mandate that went into effect on July 1, 2016 under The Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Ozanam Hall (http://www.ozanamhall.org/) has been offering short term rehabilitation as well as skilled geriatric care since 1970. Ozanam Hall was founded on Catholic values that are still present in their mission statement today. The goal of Ozanam Hall is to provide compassion, hospitality, and commitment to over 400 Residents that call their facility home. Ozanam Hall uses 11 fingerprint timeclocks for over 800 employees. Ozanam Hall pairs NOVAtime Workforce Management / Time and Attendance system with Great Plains for their payroll needs.

Ozanam Hall started using NOVAtime in 2013 when their previous time and attendance system failed to meet their needs. To provide top of the line care and assistance for its residents, Ozanam Hall needed to utilize reports that weren’t available to them in the previous system. NOVAtime has over 100 report templates that can be generated and customized by their clients. The Ozanam team stated, “The NOVAtime system is easy to work with and can generate powerful reports we need on a daily basis.”

An additional benefit of the NOVAtime system is its facilitation of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) PBJ process. Ozanam Hall successfully filed their first Payroll-Based Journal reporting using the NOVAtime system. The Ozanam team explains, “Our first filing of PBJ went very well. When we ran the report, the NOVAtime system displayed the errors in the report so that we were able to correct them before the report was submitted to the CMS.”

Ozanam Hall is serviced by NOVAtime’s premier reseller, Andrews Technology.

About NOVAtime

NOVAtime is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, and has become the leader in integrating Time and Attendance Management with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Time and Attendance / Workforce Management solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world. For more information on NOVAtime and how they can help you streamline your workforce management needs, please email sales(at)novatime(dot)com or call 877.486.6682.