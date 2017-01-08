Top Tips for Getting Kids to Eat Healthy in 2017

Author Lisa Maxbauer Price and "Squash Boom Beet" Eating should be a fun, stress free and healthy activity for families — especially for children. Lisa's book brings that fun back by involving kids in making smart food choices. -- Meg Meeker, M.D.

Every January, savvy parents start the New Year by trying to get their kids to eat healthier, which, as it turns out, is a lot harder to accomplish than it seems.

Well, this year is going to be different.

Lisa Maxbauer Price has spent years focusing on health and nutrition as a contributor to multiple national publications. Her first children’s book, a fun field guide for farm foods called Squash Boom Beet: an Alphabet for Healthy, Adventurous Eaters was just released. The book is a colorful journey from A to Z that makes tasting new vegetables an exciting adventure for kids of all ages, especially when trying foods like dragon tongue beans, dinosaur kale, fairy tale eggplant and candy cane beets. Making new foods fun for kids is a great way to create healthy eating habits.

"Squash Boom Beet: an Alphabet for Healthy, Adventurous Eaters" has already won two international awards: a silver medal in the Health category from the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, and a bronze medal in children’s non-fiction at the Reader’s Favorite International Book Award Contest.

Meg Meeker, M.D., one of the nation’s leading pediatricians and a frequent guest on NBC TV’s “Today Show,” said about Squash Boom Beet: “Eating should be a fun, stress free and healthy activity for families — especially for children. Lisa’s book brings that fun back by involving kids in making smart food choices.” Squash Boom Beet was also selected by national literacy expert Kathryn Starke as one of her 2016 “12 Books Of Christmas” along with rave reviews from readers.

What makes this book so unique is the vivid photography. Rather than showing cartoony turnips, Lisa was passionate about showcasing food in its realistic glory. She says, “Kids are naturally fearful of the unfamiliar. So by empowering them to know exactly what these vegetables look like at the farmers market or store, they are more likely to try them on the plate.”

The best ways to introduce new foods to children

The easy mental shift that transforms healthy eating from a chore to a score

How to overcome mealtime resistance

The top 5 ways to get kids involved in meal prep

The personal experiences and inspiration that led to writing the book

