Launching at the 2017 International Builders’ Show (IBS), Ply Gem® (NYSE: PGEM), a leading manufacturer of building products, introduces the Ply Gem Steel Siding Collection. Combining the benefits and strength of galvanized steel with color-matching solutions, the line offers distributors, professionals and homeowners with industry-leading performance, design flexibility and delivery speed.

Ply Gem Steel Siding Collection offers one of the boldest palette of colors in the industry. The Ply Gem Steel Siding Collection is another category of high-performing, low-maintenance exterior solutions within Ply Gem’s leading portfolio of vinyl siding, windows, stone veneer, roofing, trim and accent products. With 75 years of building product success and innovation, Ply Gem has already established itself as a category leader.

Durable and impact-resistant, the Ply Gem Steel Siding Collection aligns with homeowners’ changing sentiment on storm protection. According to a recent Ply Gem survey conducted by Nielsen, 44 percent of homeowners say they worry more about a storm damaging their home today than they did five years ago.

Made from galvanized steel designed to stand up to hail, wind and snow, the Ply Gem Steel Siding Collection is ideal for new construction and home remodeling across the United States, especially in extreme weather states. The high-performing premium product line is also made of recycled material, is recyclable and is fire-resistant.

The collection is available in a broad array of bold, on-trend colors such as darker greys, blues and greens. An innovative coating and emboss woodgrain pattern deliver superior texture and color retention. The rich hues add an eye-catching charm to a home’s curb appeal without the extra maintenance that comes with painting or caulking year after year. The collection is backed by an industry leading limited lifetime warranty (50-year hail and 35-year fade) not typically offered in competitive categories such as fiber cement or engineered wood.

Ply Gem’s unmatched accelerated delivery program gives contractors an opportunity to complete jobs more quickly – Ply Gem lead times are counted in days, whereas alternative steel siding products can take up to four weeks. The short lead time is ideal for distributors and contractors looking to increase profitability through cost-effective transport and storage strategies.

“The Steel Siding Collection integrates competitive profiles and coatings with coordinating color palettes, positioning the new Ply Gem cladding option as a distinctly favorable choice for our customers,” said John Buckley, president, Ply Gem Siding Group. "Not only does the new collection provide strength and beauty, it is delivered very quickly with our efficient delivery program. Trusted by distributors, pros and homeowners for 75 years to deliver superior home solutions, Ply Gem is raising the bar of expectations for a steel siding product.”

The collection is currently available in a variety of sizes and profiles:



Woodgrain fascia profiles: 4”, 6”, 8”, 10”

Boxed siding profiles: Single 8”, Double 4”, Double 5”, Double 5” Dutch Lap

Vertical 10” Board and Batten

Coil Stock: 10-5/8” and 13-1/4” for seamless siding fabricators

Accessories: Undersill trim, 7/8” J-Channel, Starter Strip and Corner Post

The Ply Gem Steel Siding Collection can be ordered through a vast network of distributors. For more information and to find a distribution location in your area, visit plygem.com/steel or call 888-9PLYGEM.

About Ply Gem Building Products

Ply Gem (NYSE: PGEM), headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a leading manufacturer of building products in North America. Ply Gem produces a comprehensive product line of windows and patio doors; vinyl, aluminum and steel siding and accessories; engineered slate and cedar roofing products; designer accents; cellular PVC trim and mouldings; vinyl fencing and railing; stone veneer and gutterware; all used in both new construction and home repair and remodeling in the United States and Canada. Visit http://www.plygem.com for more information.

