Natalie DiPiazza has been selected as one of the 30 Under 30 recipients by The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) for the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2017 (KBIS®), to be held January 10-12 in Orlando.

“We are incredibly proud that Natalie is being honored with designation,” said Bill Simone, President of Custom Design & Construction.

The goal of the NKBA 30 Under 30 Program is to acknowledge outstanding young professionals, while helping these individuals to immerse and apply themselves to new opportunities for growth and development in support of the industry.

As a Project Designer, Natalie DiPiazza has a passion for residential design and construction The most rewarding aspect of her position is interpreting the client’s needs and presenting solutions to meet them. Originally from the San Francisco bay area, Natalie was raised in the residential remodeling industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Arizona State University and graduated with the Exemplar Student Award by the Dean for her outstanding involvement in the engineering school. Prior to joining the Custom Design & Construction team, she worked for various contractors on the project management side before deciding to pursue her passion and creativity as a designer. Natalie is currently seeking a certification as a Certified Kitchen and Bath Designer. It was a tremendous honor for Natalie to be nominated by her team for this award. She is looking forward to sharing her insight on the trade with peers and is eager to gain new knowledge and practices to take home and share with in her industry networks. Natalie aims to be a leader in the design/remodeling industry and this opportunity will help further her development towards her goals.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, the group of 30 young professionals will present their findings on the Orlando show floor in a presentation for KBIS 2017 show attendees. They will share the results of their explorations and answer questions from the audience.

