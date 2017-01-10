Ply Gem® (NYSE: PGEM), a leading manufacturer of building products, announces its participation as the featured window and patio door supplier of the “2017 New American Remodeled Home™.” Located in Orlando, Florida’s Lake Nona Golf & Country Club community, the New American Remodeled Home is one of the official show homes of the 2017 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) and the 2017 American Institute of Architects (AIA) National Convention. It is co-sponsored by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Professional Remodeler magazine.

The 1987 home — situated in a luxury, mixed-use community with endless amenities and celebrity golfer residents — was completely gutted from the inside out. While the floorplan remains the same, virtually every other aspect of this dated, yellow stucco home has been transformed by Phil Kean Design Group into a modern, bronze-and-white Bahamian-styled oasis.

To enhance the architectural styling of this 4,631-square-foot home, Ply Gem Windows provided MIRA Woodclad Collection casement style windows; MIRA sliding, bi-parting and French patio doors; and a 4880 Series aluminum sliding pocket patio door.

“The New American Remodeled Home emphasizes the design possibilities of our windows and patio doors for classic, modern architecture,” said Mark Montgomery, vice president, marketing, Ply Gem Windows. “Ply Gem is pleased to partner with the NAHB and have remodelers, builders and architects see our products seamlessly integrated within this home design.”

The Ply Gem Windows MIRA Woodclad Collection products have a durable extruded aluminum exterior and a warm, traditional wood interior to complement the design inside and out. The solid wood components are treated to resist moisture, fungus and insect damage, ideal for the Florida environment, while the extruded aluminum cladding on the exterior frame and sash increases the structural integrity of the windows and doors. Minimalist sight lines and a dark bronze exterior frame complement the home’s white facade.

The low-maintenance extruded aluminum Ply Gem Windows 4880 Series sliding pocket door recesses into a concealed pocket to provide unrestricted access to the exterior enhancing the transitional living experience. The wide patio door openings line the entire back of the home for unobstructed views of the backyard pool area.

These Ply Gem window and patio door products meet or exceed the new Florida Energy Code requirements and are available in impact-resistant configurations to meet ASTM Windborne Debris requirements. The Ply Gem Windows MIRA Woodclad Collection is also Home Innovation National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Green Certified™.

“When designing The New American Remodeled Home, we envisioned expansive openings that would seamlessly integrate the exterior and interior,” said Phil Kean, owner of Phil Kean Design Group and a member of the NAHB Remodelers Council at the Greater Orlando Builders Association. “Ply Gem Windows provided the perfect solution, including color, energy performance and ease-of-use for the future homeowners.”

Located in the same neighborhood as the 2017 New American Home, the New American Remodeled Home is being reintroduced after a seven-year hiatus. Both show homes will be open for guided tours during the 2017 International Builders’ Show (January 10-12) and the 2017 AIA National Convention (April 27-29).

For more information on Ply Gem, visit http://www.plygem.com or Booth #W2501 at the 2017 International Builders’ Show.

For more information on guided tours of the 2017 New American Remodeled Home, visit http://www.buildersshow.com.

