Experienced entrepreneurs and venture capitalists among the 20,000 expected attendance at SPIE Photonics West 2017 will have a new opportunity this year to present and hear business pitches. SPIE is providing an important gathering place for entrepreneurs to connect personally with potential investors.

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, is organizing a new lunchtime forum for experienced entrepreneurs to present to investors during Photonics West, January 31 in San Francisco. After the 90-second pitches are presented, lunch will be served with time for one-to-one conversation.

SPIE has long focused on the needs of entrepreneurs, through the SPIE Startup Challenge, Prism Awards for best new products, and the largest product launch venue at Photonics West. “The Photonics Fast Pitch Lunch fills the gap by providing an efficient opportunity for experienced entrepreneurs to meet with investors,” said Peter Hallett, SPIE Director of Marketing and Industry Relations. “As the leading international society for optical engineers and entrepreneurs, SPIE continually looks for ways to support the growth of our industry.”

The Photonics Fast Pitch Lunch is supported by the French Tech Hub. “The top French companies in photonics come to Photonics West, so this is a great place for us to bring executives, mentors, and investors together for introductions and face-to-face dialog,” said Marie Frochen, Senior Program Manager, French Tech Hub San Francisco. “This new event fits our mission of accelerating French tech company growth in the USA.”

“I am excited to see this inaugural Fast Pitch Lunch at Photonics West, where innovations can turn into profit,” said Andrea Belz, Vice Dean for Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship, USC Viterbi School of Engineering. “SPIE is providing an important gathering place for entrepreneurs to connect personally with potential investors.” SPIE partnered with USC Viterbi in creating the Fast Pitch Lunch to help bridge the gap between pre-revenue ideas and market leadership.

The Photonics West Fast Pitch Lunch is a forum, not a competition with cash prizes. Entrepreneurs give rapid-fire, 90-second verbal presentations – without slides – introducing their business concepts to potential investors, analysts, and mentors. Following the presentations, the room will be available for further one-to-one conversations.

Investors, analysts, and entrepreneurs interested in attending should send an introductory email to innovation(at)spie(dot)org for details.

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, is an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering and technology. SPIE Photonics West is the largest conference and exhibition for the technology and applications of optics and photonics, with 1370 exhibitors and 20,000 attendees.