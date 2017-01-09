Walker Zanger to Introduce Three Collections at KBIS 2017

Porcelain is transformed to emulate the dramatic linear veining of natural Sequoia stone through a new generation of ink-jet glazing technology. We’re now using classic, practical materials to recreate the luxurious look of natural stone, but with the durability and versatility of porcelain. - Jared Becker, Walker Zanger Vice President of Design and Marketing

Walker Zanger will debut three new collections and multiple additions to renowned collections at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 10-12, 2017 in booth #S4631. The company will showcase its new Sequoia and porcelain slab collections that use cutting-edge technology to replicate the look of Sequoia stone and marble veining.

“We see a distinguished trend of evolving designs and materials with this next generation ink-jet technology,” said Jared Becker, Walker Zanger Vice President of Design and Marketing. “We’re now using classic, practical materials to recreate the luxurious look of natural stone, but with the durability and versatility of porcelain. Alternatively, this enhanced technology lets us explore new materials, such as lava stone, that provide unique textures and design aesthetics.”

As the oldest luxury tile retailer and distributer in the U.S., Walker Zanger sets the standard for products that provide a lifetime of artistry and value. Along with yet-to-be-released tile collection debuts, the company’s notable collections on display at KBIS 2017 will include:

Sequoia collection: These brushed and honed porcelain tiles use next generation Italian digital glazing technology to emulate Sequoia stone, incorporating tactile textures exactly like striations in the stone. The collection offers all the durability and versatility of porcelain tile in a variety of hues—Almond, Black, Grey and Puro—which natural Sequoia stone cannot provide. It is available for flooring and wallcoverings with designs of traditional horizontal planks, herringbone or even mosaics.

Porcelain Slabs: Porcelain has historically been offered as planks between three and six millimeters—and now the material is available as entire countertops with 12mm Porcelain Slabs. While thinner than traditional stone slabs, this collection creates the luxurious, authentic look of marble veining with the everyday ease and durability of porcelain.

Liquid Forms: This uniquely exciting contemporary design takes advantage of the plasticity of concrete, complementing the existing Kaza collection with its smooth texture and sleek, modern and refined simplicity that is almost aerodynamic. It was selected as the winner of the Kaza Design Competition hosted by Walker Zanger and Architectural Digest, designed by Aybars Asci of Efficiency Lab for Architecture PLLC.

Stardust collection: A homage to David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust character, this collection is inspired by ’70s interior design, early new wave, space exploration and the textural surface of the moon. Made from glazed basalt, or lava stone, the material is a core element of Earth—hence its namesake, with everything in our solar system literally made of “Stardust.” The collection builds on a traditional European technique of glazing large pieces of lava stone for use as counters; Stardust brings this process to smaller tiles to create patterns and combine different shapes and colors with glam-ready gloss and metallic glazes.

