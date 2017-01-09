I’m excited about the future of both organizations, as under this restructuring, each agency will truly be able to maximize its potential and focus on the specific industries it is involved in.

Key to the restructuring is the promotion of industry veteran and leader Deb Andrychuk to the role of president and chief executive officer. Deb has been with The Arland Group for eight years, serving as a partner, running the sales department and guiding all talent acquisition strategies.

“There is no better person to lead The Arland Group forward than Deb,” Keith Seiz, a founder of The Arland Group says. “She’s one of the brightest minds in the Talent Acquisition industry, and also one of the most dedicated. Under her guidance, I anticipate continued success for The Arland Group.”

As part of the restructuring, The Arland Group also will spin off its consumer and B2B business into a new agency named Brightly Creative, which will be led by Seiz and Jonathan Galbreath, co-founder of The Arland Group. The new agency will focus on branding and creative initiatives in the consumer and B2B industries, as well as partner with The Arland Group on various projects.

“I’m excited about the future of both organizations, as under this restructuring, each agency will truly be able to maximize its potential and focus on the specific industries it is involved in,” Andrychuk says. “Both sides of our business are growing, so it makes sense to split them so they can focus solely on their respective clients.”

ABOUT THE ARLAND GROUP

The Arland Group is an integrated talent acquisition and recruitment marketing agency dedicated to helping companies attract talent via media strategy, social media and creative.

http://www.thearlandgroup.com

ABOUT BRIGHTLY CREATIVE

Brightly Creative is a new agency founded by Keith Seiz and Jonathan Galbreath. The agency’s focus is on building effective and compelling brands in the consumer and B2B space.

http://www.brightlycreative.com