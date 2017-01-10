Eldorado Stone Showcases New Products at IBS 2017

The all-new, handcrafted Vintage Ranch™ Collection from Eldorado Stone, shown here in Foxwood, is the authentic interpretation of an American classic: reclaimed barn wood. Eldorado Stone is at the forefront of color and texture, and the debut of our new Vintage Ranch profile explores both with the texture of wood and the colors of weather-worn nature.

Eldorado Stone, leading manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer, introduces Vintage Ranch™, an authentic wood plank stone profile available in four colors, at the annual NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida, January 10-12. Alongside Vintage Ranch, Eldorado Stone showcases its distinctive Artisan Fire Bowls, handcrafted Fireplace Surrounds and products from the popular Modern Collection in booth W3083.

“Eldorado Stone is at the forefront of color and texture, and the debut of our new Vintage Ranch profile explores both with the texture of wood and the colors of weather-worn nature,” said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Eldorado Stone. “This is a great opportunity for us to introduce what’s on the horizon for Eldorado Stone and give the design community a first look at our latest products.”

Featured at IBS 2017 will be:

•Vintage Ranch Profile: Capturing the character, texture and warmth of reclaimed barn wood, this new stone profile presents 2-, 4- and 6-inch high wood planks with the textures of oak, Douglas fir, and pine in an easy-to-install panelized format. Natural weathered wood color tones are hand painted on each plank to create the look of authentic wood.

•The Modern Collection: With 15 stone and brick profiles and 49 colors, this collection accentuates contemporary aesthetics with clean lines and neutral colors to create a variety of appealing designs for indoor and outdoor spaces. Additional products in the Modern Collection include a selection of Eldorado Artisan Fire Bowls.

Designers, industry professionals and builders attending IBS can visit the BUILDER Taylor Morrison NEXTadventure Show Home, which Eldorado Stone sponsors, featuring a blend of two profiles from the Modern Collection—Latitude 30 and Marquee24.

Attendees can also visit Professional Builder Show Village to see Eldorado Stone’s authentic architectural stone profiles on the interior and exterior of the 55+ Generational Home.

For more information on Eldorado Stone, please visit eldoradostone.com.