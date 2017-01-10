Jeffrey Reid, PhD - Executive Director, Head of Genome Informatics, Regeneron Genetics Center

Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC) has built one of the world’s most comprehensive genetics databases, pairing the sequenced exomes and de-identified electronic health records of more than 120,000 people to date, with plans to sequence more than 250,000 people.

The RGC collaborates with 30 institutions to marry healthcare provider and academic expertise with translational follow up, in essence making data actionable. By analyzing genomic and phenotypic data and making associations between genes and disease, the goal of the RGC collaboration is to inform and speed the drug development process.

Webinar attendees will hear leading genetic experts discuss RGC’s integrated approach across genetic trait architectures and phenotypes, the underlying cloud infrastructure that makes possible the multi-institution collaboration, and key lessons learned from RGC’s pioneering genomic sequencing study.

Regeneron selected DNAnexus to provide the cloud-based bioinformatics platform that enables various RCG research partnerships to manage and share large-scale sequencing data and genomics tools. Insights will be shared during this webinar on the value of investing in human genetics and how it is already contributing to the development of better treatments for patients.

The webinar speaker is Dr. Jeffrey Reid, executive director and head of Genome Informatics at Regeneron Genetics Center.

Dr. Reid received his doctorate in physics from The University of Washington and built on his experience in early big data analysis and relativistic heavy-ion collision physics computation to become a pioneer in the field of cloud-based genomics. In his current role at Regeneron, a leading science and technology company delivering life-transforming medicines for serious disease, Dr. Reid focuses on the integration of large-scale EMR and sequence datasets to provide insights into basic biology and improve patient outcomes.

LabRoots will host the webinar February 7, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT, 1:00 p.m. ET. To read on this event, learn about P.A.C.E. or Florida Continuing Education credits, or to register for free, click here.

