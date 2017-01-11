Michael A. Pfaller, M.D. Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems and Professor Emeritus Departments of Pathology and Epidemiology University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Public Health

With sepsis claiming approximately 500,000 lives in the U.S. each year and costing healthcare systems more than $23.7 billion, healthcare systems are looking to provide better and faster care to their patients while controlling costs.

Among the most common sepsis-causing pathogens are bacteria and the yeast pathogen Candida, which can lead to severe complications and even death if not diagnosed and treated rapidly. Sepsis-causing pathogens are currently detected by blood culture which can take up to 6 days for results. However, T2 Biosystems’ first sepsis pathogen diagnostic panel, the T2Candida® Panel detects Candida independent of blood culture in an average of 4.3 hours which may enable physicians to quickly initiate appropriate therapy or discontinue unnecessary antimicrobial therapy.

Dr. Michael A. Pfaller is the Chief Medical Officer of T2 Biosystems and Professor Emeritus with the Departments of Pathology and Epidemiology at the University of Iowa, College of Medicine and College of Public Health. He will discuss how pairing a robust antimicrobial stewardship program with a rapid, highly sensitive, direct-from-blood diagnostic like the T2Candida Panel, can fundamentally change clinical decisions in a way that saves and improves the lives of patients while delivering a strong economic return to healthcare institutions.

Dr. Pfaller will discuss the preliminary details of the T2Bacteria™ Panel which is anticipated to complete clinical trials and be submitted to the FDA by mid-2017.

LabRoots will host the webinar January 31, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT, 1:00 p.m. ET. To read more on this event, learn about the continuing education credits offered, or to register for this free event, click here.

About Dr. Michael A. Pfaller

Pfaller earned his medical degree from the Washington University School of Medicine. Pfaller currently serves as chief medical officer at T2 Biosystems, a role he’s held since 2014. He is a co-editor in chief of the 11th edition of ASM Manual of Clinical Microbiology and co-author of Medical Microbiology, 7th Edition and has authored over 700 articles in peer-reviewed journals.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems is focused on developing innovative diagnostic products to improve patient health. With two FDA-cleared products targeting sepsis and a range of additional products in development, T2 Biosystems is an emerging leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics. The Company is utilizing its proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR®, to develop a broad set of applications aimed at lowering mortality rates, improving patient outcomes and reducing the cost of healthcare by helping medical professionals make targeted treatment decisions earlier. T2MR enables the fast and sensitive detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, eliminating the time-consuming sample prep required in current methods. For more information, please visit http://www.t2biosystems.com.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website and producer of educational virtual events and webinars. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.