The Cleaning Authority, an environmentally responsible residential cleaning franchise with more than 25 years of successful operation, is heading into 2017 on a record breaking note. The brand celebrated numerous accomplishments over the course of the past year, including the opening of its milestone 200th office as well as active efforts to build both its leadership team and franchise system, positioning the brand for an even stronger year ahead.

The 200th opening was one of 24 units added to The Cleaning Authority’s ever growing system in 2016, 19 of which are already operational. This rapid success came as the brand’s former VP of Franchise Development, Iric Wexler, was promoted to Chief Development Officer.

“Efforts to strengthen our development team reinforce our focus on building a strong franchise system that fosters growth,” Wexler said. “Our primary focus for 2017 continues to be supporting existing franchisees’ unit economic growth as well as building upon new market development strategies, both in territories adjacent to existing markets and markets in which no franchisee is currently operating.”

This strategy includes an ongoing focus on developing the brand’s HomeTown Market concept, which is a slightly smaller investment than the usual Enterprise Market. The initiative provides the same ambitious business model for young, new entrepreneurs with access to technology systems, corporate marketing and lead generation resources.

With an 11 percent increase in system wide sales in 2016, The Cleaning Authority’s leadership team also continues to excel in its ability to support existing franchisees in order to grow and maintain a loyal customer base. Now serving more than 94,000 clients, The Cleaning Authority prides itself on providing exceptional service through its proprietary “Detail-Clean Rotation System.”

In order to build off of that strong momentum established in 2016 and satisfy its growing customer base in the year ahead, The Cleaning Authority will rely on its franchisees to hire and retain quality employees. Through a well-structured training program and clear trajectory for valuable Professional Housecleaners to advance to management roles, the brand continues to focus on onboarding and maintaining new talent.

The Cleaning Authority has also renewed its commitment to becoming an integral part of the communities it calls home. Earlier this year, the brand proudly announced another way to make a positive impact on the quality of life of the homeowners it serves. Through a new initiative, The Cleaning Authority CARES, the brand and its customers have helped thousands of food insecure households throughout North America. Designed to engage every franchisee, the program encourages The Cleaning Authority locations to give back to their local communities by collecting and donating food to those in need.

This summer during the first collection period, The Cleaning Authority CARES had buy-in from more than 150 offices, which is nearly 75% of the brand’s entire franchise system. The brand collected 13,883 grocery bags of food, totaling 120,622 pounds to donate to various organizations across the country including Second Harvest (9,655 lbs.), Gleaners Food Bank (6,689 lbs.), Feeding America (4,469 lbs.), Catholic Charities (2,175 lbs.) and Salvation Army (1,232 lbs.).

The Cleaning Authority CARES committee was comprised of five franchisees who volunteered their time to decide on the focus of the program, put together the campaign structure and share the initiative with franchisees. That proactive approach to giving back is common across the brand’s franchisees—local owners are constantly looking for ways to improve the lives of not only their customers, but also those around them. To further those impressive efforts, Wexler notes that the corporate team’s goal is to help franchisees be even more efficient and effective in their community outreach through the initiative in 2017.

“Our strong and stable franchise system is capable of providing excellent service on a daily basis and bettering the lives of others in communities we serve to make a greater impact as a brand,” Wexler said. “As we look to recruit more outstanding franchises to grow The Cleaning Authority in 2017, we are sure to see success thanks to the lucrative proven business model that we offer candidates.”

ABOUT THE CLEANING AUTHORITY

Founded in 1989, The Cleaning Authority has been franchising for almost 20 years and has more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. Completing more than 1.7 million cleans last year, the company is responsible for the proprietary “Detail-Clean Rotation System” designed to guarantee a thorough clean. The Cleaning Authority is an environmentally responsible residential cleaning franchise committed to using eco-friendly cleaning products. For more information, please visit http://www.thecleaningauthority.com or follow us on Twitter @LiveLifeWeClean