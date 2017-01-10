As the leading mobile fitness concept in the United States, GYMGUYZ is always running at full speed to meet and exceed development goals. Throughout 2016, the brand celebrated many firsts. From the opening of its first West Coast location to the success of its first ever national franchisee conference and the launch of new system wide initiatives to support its franchisees, GYMGUYZ is set up for a record-breaking 2017 and is on its way to becoming a worldwide sensation.

With a total of 94 franchise territories sold since it began franchising two years ago, GYMGUYZ plans to celebrate the opening of its 100th location during the first quarter of 2017. This milestone is a huge accomplishment for the brand and will fuel even bigger and faster growth in the upcoming year, with a goal of reaching 220 territories by the end of 2017 as well as its first international expansion in Canada by mid-2017.

“We are committed to a strategy that will allow us to build our brand faster than anyone else and better than anyone else,” said GYMGUYZ Founder and CEO Josh York. “Our mobile concept creates a competition-free segment of the fitness industry for us to dominate. We can scale faster than almost any other franchise brand, and our service is unmatched in quality, continuing to set us apart.”

The growing GYMGUYZ family is dedicated to its fan base, which is evident in its sales results. In 2016, franchisees saw an average year-over-year sales increase of 30 percent, and new customer recruitment was up 70% with a current total of more than 6,000 clients nationwide.

But GYMGUYZ franchisees are committed to more than financial success; they are truly invested in the personal achievements of each client they serve. Throughout the year, the GYMGUYZ leadership team launched two initiatives to continue strengthening its franchisees’ investment in the lives of those in communities served by the brand. First, the brand announced a partnership with Think Kindness at its first national conference. Think Kindness is an organization created to emphasize the importance of positivity for America’s youth. Through the partnership, local GYMGUYZ franchisees will help Think Kindness make an impact on area schools. The local owners will stop by classrooms and hold discussions with students to reinforce the importance of displaying kindness on a daily basis.

Additionally, GYMGUYZ founded its own initiative called the Confidence Campaign that involves the brand’s franchises nationwide partnering directly with elementary, middle and high schools, and asking parents, teachers and friends to nominate a deserving child in need of confidence boosting. One child will be selected to win three months of personal training on a weekly basis (once per week), while other nominated children will become eligible for a discounted group fitness class once per week.

“We have a responsibility to promote healthy habits and positive thinking to shape the outlook and lives of America’s youth, and our entire team is committed to that vision and to the success of the GYMGUYZ brand and its clients,” York said. “As we reflect on our successful year of innovation and growth, we also look forward to what’s in store for the brand both in the U.S. and across the globe. 2017 will undoubtedly be a banner year for us as we grow full throttle with current and future franchisees.”

GYMGUYZ brings state-of-the-art fitness technology, 365 pieces of equipment and expertise to its rapidly growing customer base at the setting of their choice. With a focus on highly personalized training programs for clients of all ages, each partnership begins with a series of assessments evaluating clients’ body measurements and nutrition habits as well as their fitness and personal goals in order to determine the ideal course of action. GYMGUYZ trainers structure convenient, customized and creative workouts to help each client meet their individual needs.

ABOUT GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is # 1 in Home Personal Training providing convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., bringing their premier health and wellness services to the comfort of a customer’s home, office, or setting of choice. Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, today the mobile brand employs a full fleet of trucks to bring state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert coaches to their customers’ doors. Whether providing one-on-one training or inclusive group sessions, GYMGUYZ helps equip individuals with the resources to reach their fitness goals. Propelled by a unique take on an in-demand service, and fueled by a passionate corporate team, GYMGUYZ is pushing itself toward significant expansion through franchising. Now with over 100 locations across the country, GYMGUYZ is the fastest growing fitness concept in the United States. For more information on GYMGUYZ, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising opportunities with GYMGUYZ, visit http://www.gymguyzfranchise.com/.