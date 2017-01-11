“The Missed Mission of The Great Commission: A First Century Discipleship Paradigm for the 21st Century”: a much-needed push to bring about change in an increasingly Godless society by developing Christianity’s presence and influence. “The Missed Mission of The Great Commission: A First Century Discipleship Paradigm for the 21st Century” is the creation of published author, George D. Eberly, a pastor with over 40 years in the ministry and a master's degree from Asbury Theological Seminary and one from Wheaton Graduate School.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George D. Eberly’s new book relays how thousands upon thousands of people have come to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ over the last four decades. Yet during the same period of time, the influence of Christianity on the American society has greatly diminished. There have been many converts but far fewer have become disciples whose lives testify the presence of Jesus.

As Pastor Eberly shares about his years of ministry, he calls the church back to a New Testament paradigm of discipleship. He focuses on biblical principles, rather than programs because one size does not fit all. His book also points to practical ways in which these principles can be applied in whatever situation.

