“The Sylvia Riddle”: a gripping unforgettable tale of a heroic knight on the most sacred of quests to rescue the maiden from the jaws of the beast and bring peace to the land. “The Sylvia Riddle” is the creation of published author, Robert J. Coombs, Viet Nam veteran and Chicago native, who lives in Orlando, FL.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert J. Coombs’s new book is an epic poem set in medieval Scotland. The story maintains a Christian theme throughout as good battles evil.

As the story develops, a hero emerges. He learns that the beautiful Princess Sylvia MacBee has been hexed by an evil wizard (Satan). The hex requires that Sylvia cannot marry unless her suitor successfully answers a riddle. An incorrect answer to the riddle has a fatal consequence. Eighty men have died attempting to answer the riddle, and there are no more suitors in Realm MacBee willing to risk death.

As the story unfolds, the hero, Knight Jude MacPhitt also learns that not only must he answer the marital riddle to save Sylvia from marrying Grooson, Satan’s horrific son, but he must answer an additional riddle for each of the seven deadly sins, and his woeful journey will take him to the depths of Hell.

View a synopsis of “The Sylvia Riddle” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“The Sylvia Riddle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “The Sylvia Riddle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.