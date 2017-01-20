“God's Miracle Man: Against All Odds”: an inspiring affirmation of God’s work. “God's Miracle Man: Against All Odds” is the creation of published author, Keith C. A. Tucker, son of Minister Delores Pinnock and a Jamaican native who lives in Kingston and attends the Christian Fellowship World Outreach pastured by Reverend Mark Hardy

“While sitting up in bed, I felt a pounding headache. It was like a drum beating from afar and progressively getting nearer until I blacked out. I did not know what happened next. Later, I heard a fellow patient—who became my neighbor after David left—started shouting out, “Nurse! Nurse!’” -- Keith C. A. Tucker

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith C. A. Tucker’s new book shows the power of Faith and Prayer.

Author Keith Tucker found himself in a tragic accident as a young man in his early twenties. It would change the course of his life forever. Through faith and prayer, Keith was able to overcome devastation and triumph in the face of darkness.

“God's Miracle Man: Against All Odds” tells the story of Keith’s journey to recovery and the Lord’s miraculous victories in his life. Keith’s story shows readers that the Lord never leaves or forsakes his Children in the darkest of times. Through his own struggles, he encourages God’s people to remain faithful and prayerful in any dark season.

