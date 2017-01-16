“Broken For A Blessing”: an engaging and easily understood guide for those who feel broken to turn the hurt into a blessing for themselves and others. “Broken For A Blessing” is the creation of published author, Paul Hillman, retired professional boxer and ordained minister from beautiful Jamaica.

Paul is an impassioned disciple of the Lord with a powerful avidity for helping his fellow man. Paul says, “My desire is to see people’s lives change and their minds transformed and renewed in the Lord, Jesus Christ. Not only spiritually, but also financially, economically, emotionally, and physically. Please help me share the loving word of God and reach out to people who are broken and going through something.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Hillman’s new book speaks to those who have suffered. All the trials and broken pieces that have been suffered in life did not come to break the soul; they only came to make the soul what it now is. After the realizing the power to overcome and survive, it becomes time to break through.

Paul wants each reader to realize that someone is trying to make it through the trials and pieces that the reader has already gone through. Those trails and pieces will be their guiding tools and the road map that will build the bridge for their crossing over. Each individual has been broken not only to be blessed; but were broken to be a blessing to someone’s life.

There are some people who were lifted to the top while there are some who had to climb ropes and rocks to get there. The ones who had to climb understood that life is defined by what they went through and the ways in which they survived. This means that whatever comes to defy them only comes to define who they truly are on the inside. The ultimate test will be their testimonies, and all the mess will be used by God for their messages. Jesus was broken as the living bread, broken to save lives. This means each brokenness will bring healing and restoration. For those going through a brokenness, they will be coming out whole. This book is a guideline with tools that will help them in their journey to recovery.

