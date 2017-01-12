Garry Wiggins, a weightlifter, car enthusiast, devoted writer and author has completed his new book “The Midnight Heist”: a gripping and intoxicating adventure of betrayal, courage, greed and deception. The main character, Blake Nelson, decides to fight crime and save his city. What Blake doesn’t know is that the criminals he’s chasing are watching his every move.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Garry Wiggins’s chilling work will keep the reader on the edge of their seat!

Blake Nelson was at the top of his game. A high school phenom in football and basketball. He was America’s next big superstar, and then his whole life was changed when a group of dangerous criminals came into town, wreaking havoc on the city of Orlando with a terrifying crime wave. They were like ghosts, infiltrating highly secured buildings, then disappearing with millions in cash and jewels without leaving the slightest trace of evidence. The city was hopeless until Blake decided to become an unstoppable crime fighter like his father who was killed in action as the captain for Seal Team Six.

He was hot on their trail and about to bring them down, but when they finally meet, Blake discovers a mind-blowing secret that nearly brings him to his knees.

Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase“The Midnight Heist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

