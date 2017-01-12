James E. Wills, a pharmacist with over forty years of experience, has completed his new book “The Pharmacy Soapbox Number Two: Volumes 14-20”: a soundboard that is dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and reliability of health-related information for the modern-day consumer.

After a lifetime of entertaining customer complaints as their sympathetic pharmacist, Wills has a strong case built for the necessity of an advocate for the health care consumer. “At the present, there is no platform (or soapbox) for the drugstore consumer other than the government, which at times moves at a snail’s pace. There are also many cracks in the system in which many drugstore consumers fall through at times and are not heard.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, James E. Wills’s book is named for its chief intention: to be a soapbox upon which people can feel safe to air their grievances and actually be heard.

The volumes of this inspiring companion are arranged so that prompts for writing are presented with the most current information that is available at the time of printing regarding the topic. The sage pharmacist provides very useful advice while simultaneously gently coaxing the reader to provide their own personal stories regarding the issue. As Wills states in his book, “Buy this book today! Read and Write about it tonight!”

