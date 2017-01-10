BSG Financial Group, a group of independently organized companies that provides revenue-enhancing programs and compliance solutions for financial institutions nationwide, announced today it will host a webinar for financial institutions entitled, "Shaping Your Future in Banking Cybersecurity." The free webinar features a myriad of resources from the marketplace and government that institutions can draw upon to protect their cybersecurity infrastructures. The webinar will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 11 am EST.

The webinar, especially relevant to bank and credit union IT, training and management officers and teams, will focus on tangible steps that everyone at the financial institution —from the boardroom to the tellers—can take to proactively and positively impact the institution’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

The presenter, Dawn Marie Yankeelov, is a cybersecurity advocate and expert with strong ties to federal agencies involved in cybersecurity policy, cybersecurity planning and cyber education methodologies. A marketing and public relations practitioner for 29+ years, Yankeelov specializes in communications for the banking, security, and government sectors. She also serves as executive director of the Kentucky area tech council (TALK), and is active in CompTia, the largest U.S. IT trade association, as well as TECNA (Tech Councils of America).

In the 60-minute webinar, attendees will learn:



The minimum standards and requirements to prepare for, track and respond to potentially catastrophic hacks, as suggested by the Federal Reserve Board, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Financial Institutions Examination Council.

How your institution can take advantage of best practices from new resources and their response approaches, including lessons from the nation’s biggest banks.

How to assess cloud-based technologies and why they may provide an added level of security.

How you can get involved as a matter of public policy and security for your institution.

Why you Should Consider Mapping to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework

Who: BSG Financial Group

Presenter: Dawn Marie Yankeelov, President, Aspectx

When: Tuesday, January 24 at 11 am EST

Registration: http://www.bsgfinancial.com/CyberWebinar

Who Should Attend: Bank and Credit IT, Training and Management Officers & Teams

About BSG Financial Group

Louisville, Ky.-based BSG Financial Group is a group of independently organized companies that provides revenue-enhancing programs—combined with compliance solutions—for financial institutions to help them meet their financial goals. BSG Financial Group has been a provider of innovative overdraft programs since 1999, including the industry's first cloud-based overdraft management solution, Courtesy Connect®Courtesy Limit™.

The company's solutions include: Overdraft Management; Fee-Based Packaged Checking Accounts; Digital Lending; Vendor Management; Account Acquisition Strategies; and Social Media.

BSG Financial Group includes the following companies: CourtesyCloud Management Solutions, LLC; BSG Financial, LLC; and IQ Development, LLC. For more information about the company, visit http://www.BSGfinancial.com.



About Aspectx

Aspectx, an integrated communications firm based in the Midwest, serves an international marketplace of technology, banking and government institutions looking for a competitive understanding to develop strategies that assist in their profitability, growth and efficiency.

The company was founded in 1989 by Dawn Marie Yankeelov, a 29-year marketing and public relations veteran. Its team of experts provides solutions-based approaches that solve real-world dilemmas in the areas of competitive intelligence, business development, public policy, marketing, public relations, web technologies and social media

For more information about the company, visit http://www.aspectx.com.