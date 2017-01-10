Financial analysts have been ecstatic with the level of knowledge and ability to provide critical insight on items like cost-of-entry, customer valuations, market penetration, opportunities, company vulnerabilities,and leadership strengths.

In response to the growing informational needs of professional financial analysts and fund managers tasked with making sound and strategic investments within the global building materials industry, Concrete Results Inc. is pleased to announce the establishment of a dedicated operating division within the company focused directly on serving these firms and their analysts.

With over 40 years of direct senior executive leadership in the international cement, concrete, aggregate, fly ash, and concrete products industry, Mark Muratore and his organization at Concrete Results have established a substantial following with financial markets and their research teams to provide strategic and relevant insight to the global building materials sectors.

Spanning virtually all sectors of the financial investment community, Concrete Results has provided invaluable insight on both public and privately held companies within these industries from the perspective of an industry experienced CEO. Much of this insight is not readily available to those tasked with evaluating these industries. Traditional information is typically compiled and presented by firms with little or no practical involvement in the manufacturing, distribution, sales, or financial management of companies in this space.

Concrete Results has been providing unique and relevant information to companies seeking to develop strategic initiatives on market penetration and M&A strategies. These include private equity firms, fund managers, investment analysts, private placement firms, retirement fund managers, equities investors, institutional banking, Wall Street analysts, and individually owned investment organizations. Each investment firm is unique and caters to clientele with definitive investment objectives.

Given the wave of mergers and acquisitions that have taken place over the last several years, Concrete Results has been a valued partner and resource for organizations with financial investments or holdings within the building materials sectors in Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Mexico, Canada, South America, and the United States. As the world market for building materials, such as cement and fly ash, sees further consolidation and globalization, financial analysts need detailed information on the interactions of these markets and potential opportunities or threats that can impact their investment strategies for both their firms and their clients.

Mark Muratore, President of Concrete Results, stated this morning, “We have seen a great need from professional financial clients for information that is not often available through traditional research channels. These clients have been ecstatic with the level of knowledge and ability to provide critical insight on items like cost-of-entry, customer and asset valuations, market penetration and opportunities, company vulnerabilities, leadership strengths, pricing opportunities, import & export impacts, and how these organizations are impacted by government policies, regulatory issues, and infrastructure spending programs.”

Concrete Results has provided expertise to both the private sector and the United States government. This work is performed with the utmost confidentiality and security in keeping with the client’s demands and expectations.

Whether it is general industry knowledge to supplement in-house expertise, or in-depth targeted information, Concrete Results is an invaluable resource.

Strategic investment is based on knowledge. Having access to relevant insight can significantly impact your investment allocations or approach. At Concrete Results the goal is to become your industry resource and to augment your existing expertise.

For further information on our new service offering please visit us online.