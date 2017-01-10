Giving Back Group and Native American Rights Fund Announce Partnership

Denver Real Estate transaction generates $2,139 donation to Native American Rights Fund “We appreciate the efforts of the Giving Back Group to make charitable giving a part of their business model and making the Native American Rights Fund a part of the program.”

The Giving Back Group and the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) are pleased to announce the formation of a new marketing partnership. The alliance is designed to generate donations made to NARF from their large national community. Whenever the Giving Back Group represents a buyer or a seller in a residential real estate transaction, a donation totaling 20% of the commission earned from that transaction is made to charity. Should a NARF supporter use the Giving Back Group to buy or sell their home, or be referred to an affiliated agent, the donation will be made to NARF or the charity/nonprofit of their choice.

The partnership has already proven to be successful – a donation of $2,139.20 was made to NARF on behalf of a buyer in metro Denver recently. Giving Back Group founder Rick Avery called the occasion momentous. “I am pleased to have partnered with the Native American Rights Fund and am thrilled that the partnership has already paid dividends. I firmly believe that businesses have an obligation to “give back” to their community and am pleased our business model allows us to help others without costing our clients a penny. Partnerships like this are a great opportunity for businesses and nonprofits to work together. We expect this will be only the first of many donations to NARF.”

NARF Executive Director John Echohawk said, “We appreciate the efforts of the Giving Back Group to make charitable giving a part of their business model and making the Native American Rights Fund a part of the program.”

About The Giving Back Group

The Giving Back Group (part of RE/MAX Alliance, the largest real estate brokerage in Colorado) is dedicated to providing superior, client focused residential real estate services while simultaneously helping those in need by donating 20% of our commissions to the charity/nonprofit as selected by our client. Donations are made in the name of our clients. For more information about the Giving Back Group, please visit http://www.GivingBackGroup.com

About The Native American Rights Fund

The Native American Rights Fund is one of the largest Indian non-profit organizations in the United States that provides legal advice and representation to Indian tribes and organizations on issues of major importance. But we are more than just a law firm. Since 1970, NARF was instrumental in establishing the field of Indian law and has assisted over 275 tribal nations with critical issues that go to the heart of who we are as sovereign Indian nations. From its inception, NARF - when very few others would - steadfastly took stands for Indian religious freedom, subsistence hunting and fishing, Indian human and civil rights. We did not stop there. We also took on issues pertaining to government accountability, climate change and the education of our children. The Native American Rights Fund is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with branch offices in Washington DC and Anchorage, Alaska. For more information about the Native American Rights Fund, please visit /http://www.narf.org

For media inquiries please contact:

Rick Avery

Giving Back Group

Tel: 303-881-4881

Email: rick.avery(at)GivingBackGroup(dot)com

Don Ragona

Native American Rights Fund

Tel: 303-447-8760

Email: ragona(at)narf(dot)org