Jimmie Lee razzles and dazzles em with the best in street comedy in Las Vegas. Pure pandemonium and mayhem, no holds barred, uncanny, unpredictable, zany and pure entertaining.”

Jimmie Lee- The Jersey Outlaw has got the hottest comedy reality show on TV right now, “Dangerously Funny.” Jimmie and his posse of beautiful models take to the streets all over the country for the funniest street comedy you will ever see. Jimmie has exploded into the comedy world with his unique brand of comedy that incorporates street comedy with ad-lib off the cuff uncensored skits that are hilarious. Jay Cohen from the Las Vegas Sun says it best, "Pure pandemonium and mayhem, no holds barred, uncanny, unpredictable, zany and pure entertaining.”

Jimmie Lee's new comedy TV show has taken him all over the country, including stops to South Beach, Las Vegas, Beverly Hills, Atlantic City, New York, Asbury Park and more. And now, South Beach will get a taste of the Garden State when Jimmie Lee- The Jersey Outlaw and the BanditoGirls return and take to the streets of Miami on January 27th for one wild and crazy time, and it's gonna be nuts.

So, away we go…

The limo door opens…and Jimmie and the BanditoGirls exit. The Outlaw appears in the leather coat and dark sunglasses, jostling and kibitzing with the crowds, as he combines one liners, zingers, short bits, pranks and antics, creating a scene wherever he goes. Jimmies off the cuff delivery, coupled with the one liners and his dynamic persona are trademarks that have made Jimmie Lee a big name in the comedy world. Nobody’s safe, when Jimmie hits the streets. So, lock the doors and call the cops. The Jersey Outlaw is in town.

Jimmie's comedy is an old school Vegas-style, that combines elements of Rickles, Dangerfield, and Red Foxx, with a unique style and smooth delivery with some Jersey attitude. He is a comic’s comic and always a crowd favorite. Jimmie has performed in all major clubs throughout the country, that include stops to The Icehouse Comedy Club in Pasadena, HaHa Comedy Club in L.A., Comedy Crap Shoot at Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, Stand Up NY, The Meadowlands Comedy Club, Comedy Cabaret in Philly, Sapphire Comedy Club, Off The Hook Comedy Club and many more.

The Outlaw is definitely a character and goes to extremes to entertain and keep everybody on the edges of their seats. The kid's got charisma and a touch of old school class. In this crazy world of entertainment, The Garden State can take pride to one outlaw of a good nature. That’s Jimmie Lee, and he’s one of a kind.

For more on Jimmie Lee, go to http://www.jimmieleecomedy.com, Jimmie Lee YouTube channel, and Facebook- Jimmie Lee.