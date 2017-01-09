"By combining StartUp Health's mindset and energy with Allianz global strength and expertise, we look forward to fostering digital innovation on a global scale and advancing moonshot thinking,” Solmaz Altin, Chief Digital Officer of Allianz Group

StartUp Health, which is organizing and supporting a global army of Health Transformers to achieve 10 Health Moonshots, today announced a long-term partnership with Allianz, one of the world’s largest insurance companies with operations in over 70 countries, to develop and commercialize digital companies around the world focused on improving global health. The partnership with Allianz supports StartUp Health’s 25-year goal of improving the health and wellbeing of everyone in the world.

Allianz and StartUp Health will co-develop a Custom Innovation Portfolio of at least two dozen companies over the next three years and select leading entrepreneurs from StartUp Health’s Moonshot Academy, StartUp Health’s Network of nearly 10,000 startups and through strategic Calls for Innovations. The companies will focus on solutions to critical health issues on individual, community and global levels. Specific themes for the Portfolio will be announced after a Call for Innovations in early 2017, inviting entrepreneurs from around the world to apply at http://www.startuphealth.com.

"We are very excited to partner with StartUp Health. By combining their mindset and energy with Allianz's global strength and expertise, we look forward to fostering digital innovation in health service on a global scale and advancing moonshot thinking,” said Solmaz Altin, Chief Digital Officer of Allianz Group.

Steven Krein, co-founder and CEO of StartUp Health said, “We have a perfectly aligned vision with Allianz -- to build things that matter and that will make a significant global impact. This is the same spirit shared by so many entrepreneurs who are passionately working on solutions that will transform health.”

Unity Stoakes, co-founder and president of StartUp Health said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Allianz to help emerging health companies innovate and grow. Virtually every aspect of health is being re-imagined and there’s no better way to speed up the cycles of innovation than to connect entrepreneurs with ongoing support, expertise and resources to grow their business.”

StartUp Health’s has built the world’s largest digital health portfolio with more than 180 companies spanning five continents, 17 countries and 60+ cities. To date, 11 of its companies have been acquired by companies including Intel, WebMD, Under Armour and Zimmer Biomet and its companies have raised over $640M of funding since 2012. StartUp Health’s diverse portfolio is currently comprised of 40% “doctorpreneurs,” 30% female founders and one-third serial entrepreneurs.

About Allianz

Allianz Group is a global financial services provider with 85 million retail and corporate clients in more than 70 countries. Allianz is among the Top 5 Life & Health insurance companies worldwide. In fiscal year 2015 around 142,000 employees worldwide achieved total revenues of 125.2 billion Euro and an operating profit of 10.7 billion Euro.

About StartUp Health

In 2011, StartUp Health introduced a new model for transforming health by organizing and supporting a global army of entrepreneurs called Health Transformers. StartUp Health is investing in 10 Health Moonshots with the long-term goal of improving the health and wellbeing of everyone in the world. With the world's largest digital health portfolio (more than 180 companies spanning 5 continents, 17 countries and 60+ cities), StartUp Health's long-term platform for entrepreneurs includes StartUp Health’s Moonshot Academy, StartUp Health’s Moonshot Partner Network, and StartUp Health’s Moonshot Media Network. StartUp Health was founded by Steven Krein and Unity Stoakes and is chaired by former Time Warner CEO, Jerry Levin. StartUp Health's notable strategic partners and investors include AARP, Accenture, Allianz, Aurora Health Care, California Health Care Foundation, Children's Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado, UCHealth, Steve Case, Mark Cuban, Esther Dyson, Brad Feld, Genentech, GE Ventures, Janssen Research & Development, LLC., Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and SeventySix Capital. Learn more at http://www.startuphealth.com.