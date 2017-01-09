Styles of Imagination fashions are carried by 17 stores, including fashion boutiques, fashion collections and bridal shops in Cleveland, Atlanta, Chicago, Hampton and Detroit.

Styles of Imagination founder, Diane Linston, shares her plans to expand the number of stores that carry her signature fashions during her feature interview at Write Money Incorporated (http://www.writemoneyinc.com). Linston owns the only African American female manufacturing company in the Cleveland/Maple Heights, Ohio area. This fashion pioneer has worked with a host of clients, including Jazmin Lewis, mother of internationally renowned singer, John Legend, Dwight Eubanks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and mayor elect, Annette Blackwell.

Currently, Styles of Imagination fashions are carried by 17 stores, including fashion boutiques, fashion collections and bridal shops in Cleveland, Atlanta, Chicago, Hampton and Detroit. There is something that sets Linston's work apart. Unlike many other fashion designers, Linston doesn't stop at sketching her clothes. She actually sews many of her garments, offering her clients a rare and personal touch.

During the Write Money Incorporated feature interview, Linston freely shares tips and advice on how aspiring fashion designers can introduce their clothes to consumers and retailers. Linston also shares details on what inspired her to launch her business, a front runner in the indie designer field.

Other business, arts and community leaders who have been featured at Write Money Incorporated include The Image Connection Group, actress Alison Mills Newman (formerly on Julia), organic product maker, Jennifer Bueschel, Troy Johnson, Valerie Lewis Coleman and the Gin Dance Company's, Shu-Chen Cuff.

Other media appearances for Diane Linston include The Connor Show, Another Look, New Day Cleveland, Elon Magazine, The Phenomenal Woman Magazine, Pure Soul Magazine and Cleveland Business Connect. Linston's fashions have gained national attention. She has participated in fashion shows from New York to Washington, DC.

About Write Money Incorporated

Write Money Incorporated (http://www.writemoneyinc.com) was launched by Rhonda Campbell in August 2011. Rhonda is an entrepreneur who focuses her works in the indie business and book publishing arenas. Rhonda started Write Money Incorporated to provide educational, motivational and networking support to new business owners, particularly business owners operating companies in the creative arts spaces. Since its launch, dozens of movers and shakers have been featured at Write Money Incorporated. Many of the entrepreneurs and artists who are interviewed and featured at Write Money Incorporated serve as pioneers in their field. Business and arts leaders interested in being featured at Write Money Incorporated should contact Rhonda Campbell.