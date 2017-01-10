Viora Moves Corporate Office to Manhattan, New York

Viora’s corporate office has recently moved from Jersey City, New Jersey to a new location in Manhattan, New York. Viora’s new corporate office is now located at:

213 West 35th St, Suite #500, New York, NY, 10001 USA

Telephone: +1.888.415.1192

“From our humble beginnings nearly 12 years ago in Manhattan, we are thrilled to be bringing our corporate offices back to its roots” Andrea Trofimuk, General Manager Viora Inc. “The move stems from outstanding growth in 2016, and will aid in gaining both media and influencer exposure. The new office will perform a dual functionality as both the headquarters for all US activities, plus a beautiful showroom specifically tailored to conduct clinical training and media events.”

Much of Viora’s growth in the US market can be attributed to the success of Viora’s recently launched V-Series platforms with interchangeable handpieces. The V-Series platform surpassed sales of Viora’s hugely successful Reaction device during the last quarter of 2016, and the move to the New York offices will assist in continuing stimulating of market adoption.

About Viora

Viora is a market-leading aesthetic solutions provider for skincare applications for patients seeking the most advanced developments for the most requested treatments: skin rejuvenation, resurfacing, body & facial contouring, skin therapy, cellulite reduction, acne control, skin lightening, hydration, hair removal, pigmentation and vascular clearance, exfoliation and more. Viora’s expertise in developing solutions and technology for these applications ensures greater physician and client satisfaction. Viora’s extensive knowledge and experience is forged from its expansive and deep connections to the aesthetic community and has allowed Viora to create the most sought after solutions, and achieve the most effective results. For more information, visit: http://www.vioramed.com