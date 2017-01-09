Shooter Detection Systems Selected by Major U.S. Airport

The Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection Sensor validates an acoustic bang by looking for infrared flash, creating the only zero false alert solution available in the marketplace. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of the tragedy in Ft. Lauderdale. We look forward to continuing our conversations with governing agencies and customers and being a part of the solution ...against the active shooter threat.

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), the world leader in gunshot detection technology, today announced that a major international airport in the United States has selected the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System as a part of overall upgrades to strengthen security against the active shooter threat.

The Guardian system will alert airport authorities to the precise location of the shooter within one second of the gunshot detection. The airport will install the Guardian system first as a stand-alone active shooter detection and locating capability, followed by integration with the airport’s paging, access control and video management systems over the next year. A public announcement will be made by the airport when the initial project is completed over the next few months.

The challenges facing today’s airport security and public safety officials have become increasingly more complex. Recent active shooter events have lead to several invitations by airports and and other agencies to have the SDS systems tested at travel terminals, administration buildings, and municipal facilities. In each test, the Guardian was the only system to detect 100% of all shots fired and have no false alerts.

The airport installation and systems integration will be performed by SDS Certified Dealer Convergint Technologies, a global, service-based systems integrator with headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois. “Convergint Technologies is constantly working to bring the newest and best technologies to its customers around the world and is excited to partner with SDS in this first of what we expect to be many airport and other vertical deployments,” said Ken Lochiatto, Convergint CEO. “We have seen rapid adoption of the SDS’s products as clients search for ways to better secure and respond to active shooter threats.”

The widespread use of social media creates a new responsibility for security professionals to manage, placing even more pressure on the need for immediate and accurate incident reporting to maintain order and swiftly gain control of a situation. Public venues are broadcast live when an active shooter incident happens and the event instantly trends across multiple media platforms. False active shooter alerts like those reported recently at John F. Kennedy and Los Angeles International Airports cause panic, chaos, and social media response equal to actual threats. With the installation of SDS’ zero false alert, one-second response gunshot detection system, the airport will now have an essential tool to assist airport authorities in an active shooter or false active shooter event.

Christian Connors, SDS CEO said: “When the news reports about a deadly shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport came in, we had just gathered for the kickoff meeting for this airport project. SDS was formed by a team that supported our soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan by fielding the Boomerang Gunshot Detection System. Sniper incidents and casualties significantly decreased where the system was installed.” Connors added: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of the tragedy in Ft. Lauderdale. We look forward to continuing our conversations with governing agencies and customers and being a part of the solution to enhance security against the active shooter threat.”