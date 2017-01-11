NCPDP Foundation

NCPDP Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization that is affiliated with NCPDP, announced it has awarded $10,000 in scholarship funds to College of Pharmacy students at the University of Arizona’s College of Pharmacy. This is the third year of the scholarship program and also the third year that the NCPDP Foundation has awarded scholarships to the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy.

“The scholarship recognizes pharmacy students with an understanding of the changing role of the pharmacist and the transformative impact of health information technology,” explained Charlie Oltman, MBA, CHC, President of NCPDP Foundation. “We are pleased to support these students with our Foundation scholarship and look forward to their future contributions improving patient care.”

The scholarship recipients at the University of Arizona’s College of Pharmacy are Merta Cushing and Anthony Sandoval.

“My career goal is to improve patient care and outcomes on a global level as an informatics pharmacist,” stated Merta Cushing, PharmD Candidate, Class of 2017. “The NCPDP Foundation scholarship will allow me to take some time off of work to focus on clinical rotations, better preparing me for residency applications and training in the coming year.”

“We are incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with the NCPDP Foundation. The scholarships make a tremendous difference in the lives of our student recipients. The influence of the Foundation’s mission and goals will have a lasting impact on their pharmacy careers and supporting the advancement of the industry as a whole,” explained Rick Schnellmann, Dean, University of Arizona College of Pharmacy.

About NCPDP Foundation

