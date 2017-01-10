10th Annual Elma Winter Wine Festival Returns Jan. 21

“We hope everyone ‘Gets Uncorked’ while enjoying all of the great wine and music”

Start the New Year off right with a salute to great wine and entertainment at the 10th Annual Elma Winter Wine Festival, Saturday, Jan. 21 from 12-9 p.m. at the Grays Harbor Fair & Event Center in Elma. The event is presented by the Elma Chamber of Commerce.

Come and enjoy wine tasting, beer garden, wine sales, food booths, gifts and merchandise, silent auction, booths and live entertainment throughout the day. Pre-sale package admission includes one entry, a keepsake wine glass and five drink tickets for $15.

Pre-sale tickets are available until Jan. 20, and can be purchased through the Chamber at 360-482-3055 or from many outlets throughout Grays Harbor. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Entertainment kicks off at 1 p.m. with Caryn Jamieson, a vocalist from Portland who also has local roots, followed at 4 p.m. by Backfire, a country rock band from Lewis County. At 7:30 p.m. Heart by Heart takes the stage, thanks to Aberdeen Honda, the Vaughan Company, Eagles Landing and Whitneys Chevrolet. Heart by Heart features original Heart band members Steve Fossen on bass, Mike Derosier on drums, Seattle guitar legend Randy Hansen, Seattle D.J. Bob Rivers on keyboard and vocalists Somar Macek and Lizzy Daymont. Festival goers will truly think they're in a live Heart performance listening to songs like “Magic Man,” “Barracuda” and “Crazy on You.”

Visit the Courtyard area for seating to enjoy favorite wine and beer selections and be entertained beginning at 1 p.m. by Ryan Baker. This locally known musician, sponsored by Pacific Beach & Beyond Vacation Rental, will provide great listening music for the ultimate wine and food experience.

Festival attendees staying overnight at Stay Beyond Inn & Suites will receive a 10 percent discount on the room along with two wine festival entrance tickets, free shuttle to and from the festival and discount coupons from local businesses. For RVers, Elma RV Park is offering a 15 percent discount for Wine Festival attendees. The shuttle will also pick up attendees at Elma RV Park.

“We hope everyone ‘Gets Uncorked’ while enjoying all of the great wine and music,” said Debbie Adolphsen, marketing and events director with the Elma Chamber of Commerce. “This festival couldn’t happen each year without our sponsors and wonderful volunteers that always make it a memorable event.”

The Elma Winter Wine Festival is sponsored by Eagles Landing, Aberdeen Honda, Vaughan Company, Whitneys Chevrolet, Dennis Company, Pacific Beach & Beyond Vacation Rentals, Jodesha Broadcasting, City of Elma, Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds and Grays Harbor Tourism. For more information visit http://www.elmachamber.org.