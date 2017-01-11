The purpose of our destination management company is to match your objectives with positive solutions.

Dolce Vita Incentives http://www.dolcevitaincentives.com/ a destination management company located in Italy, is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings into new global markets.

At Dolce Vita Incentives, our team wants to help achieve this growth, the company has launched an updated, multilingual site for ease of use and mobile-friendliness, as well as opened a new office in New York.

"We’re proud to have served many satisfied clients over the years and are looking forward to continuing our services for years to come,” said Carolyn Sukoff, owner of Dolce Vita and business partner of Françoise Vanderkam. Their goal has always been to help businesses enjoy memorable and exciting adventures in the most exotic, hidden treasures throughout Italy.

“We have been pushing the envelope for years on what can and can’t be done in Italy. We’re excited to add Luxembourg, Switzerland and the US as new markets, and to share the love we have for Italy with other countries,” said Françoise Vanderkam.

Dolce Vita Incentives has always had the purpose of matching client objectives with winning combinations, to make sure their clients have a memorable event in Italy. The new website has been redesigned with that same objective in mind.

Additional office locations make contact easier. New photos and event information has been added to provide site visitors with ideas and possible events. A newsletter will provide monthly updates, and a destination of the month, as well as team building activities and delicious Italian food recipes. Written in English, Italian and French, the website is well prepared for the additional markets.

Both Carolyn and Françoise are prepared to provide best-in-class DMC services. “You’re in great hands,” said Carolyn. “We’re experienced with any group size, and any size event. We’ve created and managed large and small events throughout all the regions of Italy with unparalleled success. When you’re ready to dive into an inspirational and motivational trip for your top management, or maybe an intimate VIP excursion for your top clients, we’re the people that make that happen.”

The partners invite companies to come visit the updated site and see what type of events are possible on their events page (http://dolcevitaincentives.com/en/events/). In celebration of the company’s growth, Dolce Vita Incentives is offering a 10% off deal for new clients that book an event before the end of March 2017.

About Dolce Vita

Based in Rome Italy and New York, Dolce Vita Incentives is a full service destination management company that been in business for over 30 years.

In Italy: Françoise Vanderkam

Via Antonio Degli Effetti, 14,

00179 Roma, Italy

Tel: +39 06 42020720

Tel: +39 06 83496041

Fax: +39 06 4745200

In the US: Carolyn Sukoff Cerrelli

20 Dunlap St

New Providence, New Jersey 07974

Tel: +1-917-767-9025