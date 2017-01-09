IAHSP Conference & EXPO Logo "IAHSP is excited to be hosting their 11th Conference & EXPO to help Home Staging industry professionals grow and thrive!"

The International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) is hosting the premier Home Staging industry educational Conference & EXPO Feb 10-12 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Our speaker line up can be found at http://www.iahspconexpo.com and includes top industry professionals and business experts. The Premier Platinum Event Sponsor is SURYA, purveyor of fine interior decor items and area rugs. Event attendees are coming from all over the world including Asia, Europe and South America to join North American colleagues for high-level learning and networking. Keynote Speaker is Jeff Lewis, star of Bravo TV's "Flipping Out." Attendees will also earn the newest Home Staging Industry Designation - the IAHSP-CB - Color Basics taught by industry experts, JoAnne Lenary Weary and Kristie Barnett.

Friday night kicks off the event with a Vendor EXPO with key companies displaying their services and products that support professionals in the Home Staging industry. Staging Industry Awards will be given out on Feb 11th to recognize top industry professionals in various categories. There will also be a Live and Silent Auction to raise funds for the IAHSP Foundation, as non-profit foundation supporting WorldWide Staging Service Week (WWSSW) where members give back to their communities through a charitable home staging project benefiting deserving individuals or entities throughout the world.

Other event sponsors include CORT Furniture, Churchill Furniture, Wayfair, KMRD Partners, SoTellUs, Stagedhomes.com, Staging & Design Academy, and The Decorologist.

Since 1999, IAHSP has helped guide the Home Staging Industry providing ethics and quality standards members adhere to as well as regional chapters for ongoing networking and support. Since 2003, IAHSP has hosted an educational conference for members as a way for them to advance their education and network with companies that support the industry. IAHSP is the longest running professional Home Staging Trade Association with thousands of members worldwide. IAHSP membership is comprised of Home Stagers and Real Estate industry professionals that have earned one of the approved industry designations or education. All members have education relative to staging, setting IAHSP apart from other associations that do not have as stringent membership standards. Got to http://www.iahsp.com to find out more about the association and how to join.